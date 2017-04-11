FSS: Labor migrants from CIS countries are main source for terrorist organizations in Russia

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Labor migrants from CIS countries are main source for terrorist organizations in Russia.

Report informs referring to INTERFAX, director of Russian Federal Security Service (FSS) Alexander Bortnikov has said.

“Analyses of available data prove that CIS citizens coming to Russia within the flow of labor migration make basic skeleton of terrorist groups”, A.Bortnikov stated during meeting of national anti-terror committee.

According to him, arriving in Russia these individuals unfold active recruitment activities among migrants for execution of terrorist acts in Russia”.

FSS chief added that part of arriving to Russia militants have passed trainings and participated in fights in Syria and Iraq.