    FSS published a list of organizations recognized as terrorists in Russia

    The list includes 22 organizations

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has published on its website a list of the 22 organizations recognized by the Russian Federation as terrorist. Report informs referring to TASS, a single federal list of organizations, including foreign and international organizations recognized as terrorist in accordance with the legislation of Russia, includes 22 organizations such as the Islamic State, Caucasus Emirate, Muslim Brotherhood.

    All of them were found as terrorist in Russia by court decisions rendered in 2003-2014 years.

