French Senate rejected bill criminalizing denial of "Armenian genocide"

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ French Senate rejected the bill criminalizing denial of the "Armenian genocide".

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The Senate sent the bill the subcommittee.

The project considering the punishment has not been adopted by the Constitutional Commission of France and the European Court of Human Rights.

The report said that, a historical event can be recognized as "genocide" by the decision of an international court.

The mentioned draft law considers the punishment by imprisonment for a term of 5 years or a fine of 45 thousand Euros for those who deny the "Armenian genocide".