Four suspects detained for preparing attacks on US Embassy in Ankara

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Four people suspected of preparing attacks on the US embassy in Ankara were detained in Samsun, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haber7, they are all Daesh-linked suspects.

Notably, an operation against ISIS terrorists was held in Ankara after a warning issued by the US Embassy in Ankara on March 5.

Police on Monday detained 12 suspected Islamic State militants in the Turkish capital, Ankara, and were searching for eight others, state media reported, as the US Embassy was closed due to an unspecified security threat.

The antiterror operation is underway.