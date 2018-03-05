 Top
    Close photo mode

    Four suspects detained for preparing attacks on US Embassy in Ankara

    Antiterror operation is underway

    Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Four people suspected of preparing attacks on the US embassy in Ankara were detained in Samsun, Turkey.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, they are all Daesh-linked suspects.

    Notably, an operation against ISIS terrorists was held in Ankara after a warning issued by the US Embassy in Ankara on March 5. 

    Police on Monday detained 12 suspected Islamic State militants in the Turkish capital, Ankara, and were searching for eight others, state media reported, as the US Embassy was closed due to an unspecified security threat. 

    The antiterror operation is underway.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi