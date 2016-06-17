Four army officers beat a military policeman in Armenia

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Four officers of the Armenian army have beat a military policeman.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the incident occurred on June 15 in Vardenis.

Military police Andranik Matevosyan stopped the car in which there were officers - Major Ara Zakaryan, Lieutenant L.Saakyan, Senior lieutenant K. Martirosyan, Lieutenant T. Anakhasyan.They did not like it and started arguing. As a result, officers beat a military police officer. The victim was hospitalized.

The attackers were arrested, criminal case opened.