    Four army officers beat a military policeman in Armenia

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Four officers of the Armenian army have beat a military policeman. 

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the incident occurred on June 15 in Vardenis.

    Military police Andranik Matevosyan stopped the car in which there were officers - Major Ara Zakaryan, Lieutenant L.Saakyan, Senior lieutenant K. Martirosyan, Lieutenant T. Anakhasyan.They did not like it and started arguing. As a result, officers beat a military police officer. The victim was hospitalized.

    The attackers were arrested, criminal case opened.

