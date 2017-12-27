Former plant director opens fire in Moscow, dead reported

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ / At least one person was reported dead in a shooting near the Men’shevik confectionery factory, Moscow.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the attacker (former owner of the plant) told reporters that he was illegally seized of the enterprise and the factory was taken away using fake documents.

"While the factory's former director was in the territory, current leadership began to argue. Then he opened a fire and injured a guard. The guard died of the injuries received", the statement by the Russian Investigative Committee said.

At present, the suspect is in the territory of the factory and resisting to police.

The report says that in the morning, the court enforcement officers came to the area for property inventory which caused the conflict.

The Moscow police official denied reports regarding hostages.

A criminal case has been filed under the articles "Intentional homicide" and "Illegal weapon possession".