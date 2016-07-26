Former Istanbul governor detained

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former Istanbul Governor Hüseyin Avni Mutlu was detained on July 26 as a part of an investigation into the July 15 failed coup attempt by the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

Police also conducted a search inside Mutlu’s house, Report informs referring to the Anadolu.

Mutlu, who was the governor of Istanbul during the Gezi Park protests in 2013, was among the 246 local authorities who have been suspended from their duties.