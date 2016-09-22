Armenia's former deputy defense minister appeals to ECHR

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former deputy defense minister of Armenia Vahan Shirkhanyan has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights. The complaint was registered at the ECHR.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Shirkhanyan's defender Hayk Alumyan said.

According to the lawyer, the complaint concerns the illegal arrest and the health of Vahan Shirkhanyan.

He also said that the condition of the defendant is poor, he moves with great difficulty.

Vahan Shirkhanyan was arrested on December 21,2015 over armed gang's case.