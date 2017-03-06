 Top
    Former Deputy Commander of Russian Interior Troops arrested

    Preventive measure chosen on him

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Vyacheslav Varchuk, former Deputy Commander of the Interior Troops of the Russian Interior Ministry (now called the Russian Guard), has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes.

    Report informs, TASS quotes a source at law enforcement forces.

    According to reports, preventive measure was chosen on him.

    Advisor to Russian Guard Director Alexander Khinshtein confirmed arrest of the former deputy commander, however, didn't give further information.

