​Former CIA officer in charge makes a statement on Taliban, Al-Qaeda and ISIS

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Although ISIS has not been created by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) totally but this terrorist group serves their interests".

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Elizabeth Murray said.

Commenting on the fact that the US and European media are against Turkey and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Former CIA officer in charge said: "The Western media do not see problems in their own countries, it seems very funny to me that they keep themselves busy with Turkey and Erdogan."

"Big state and arms dealers in the US spread this chaos in the Middle East".

She also mentioned about training Taliban in 1970 in the United States and assisting in establishment of Al-Qaeda.