Former Armenian MP arrested

The Armenian police arrested the former deputy of the parliament Abraham Manukyan, Report says, citing News.am.

Yesterday, the issue of his arrest was considered by the Shengavit court.

The consideration of the issue will continue today.

Sedrak Arustamyan, the director of the Multi Group Concern, is also named in the charges. Arustamyan is reportedly serving for Gagik Tsarukyan, chairman of the Prosperous Armenia Party.

Notably, Abraham Manukyan was born on November 15, 1957, in Yerevan. He held various positions in trade. He was a deputy in 2003-2007. In 2007, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Armenia.