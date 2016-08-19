Former Adviser to Abdullah Gül and Ahmet Davutoğlu detained

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Within the investigative measures conducted against the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ), Turkey's former permanent representative to the UNESCO Gürcan Balık has been detained.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the decision on his arrest delivered by Ankara Prosecutor's Office.

G.Balık served as an adviser to Turkey's 11th President Abdullah Gül and Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu.

According to the information, he has organized Ahmet Davutoğlu's meeting with Fethullah Gülen in the US during the Ahmet Davutoğlu's post as a foreign minister. Therefore, Gürcan Balık is called right hand of Ahmet Davutoğlu.