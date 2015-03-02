Foreign trade turnover between Armenia and Russia fell sharply in January

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign trade turnover between Armenia and Russia for January 2015 amounted to 73.4 million dollars, a decrease of 31% compared with January 2014.Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was declared by the National Statistical Service of Armenia.

The share of foreign trade turnover between Armenia and Russia in the total foreign trade turnover for the reporting period is 27%.

Armenia's foreign trade turnover with CIS countries in the reporting period amounted to about 85 million dollars (share of 31.2% and a decline of 29.6%), with trade with Russia amounted to 73 million (A decline of 31%), Ukraine - 8, 3 million dollars (a decline of 27.8%).

At the same time trade with the EU in January 2015 amounted to about 64.8 million dollars (share - 23.8% and a decline of 39.2%).