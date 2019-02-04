Food prices grow sharply in Georgia

Tbilisi. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Inflation made up 1.3% in Georgia last month, Report’s local bureau informs citing National Statistics Office of Georgia.

The annual inflation was 2.2%.

In January, the prices of food products and soft drinks rose by 3.2%, vegetables by 15.8%, fruit and grapes by 5.8%, milk, cheese and egg by 4.7%, bread and oats by 1.4%, fish by 1.4%.

Alcoholic beverage and tobacco prices went up 5.8%.

As for annual inflation, food products and soft drinks increased by 3.2%, alcoholic beverage and tobacco products by 10.1%, health care costs by 3.4%, transportation fees by 1.7%.