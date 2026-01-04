FM Fidan to visit Portugal to mull Türkiye's inclusion in EU's industrial strategy

Türkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, is set to visit Portugal on December 5th, where he will hold high-level meetings focusing on his country's inclusion in the European Union's industrial strategy, Report informs via TRT Haber.

Fidan is expected to meet with several officials, including Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel. The talks will center around cooperation in industrial sectors, particularly in maritime affairs.

Additionally, Fidan is anticipated to address Türkiye-EU relations, with a special emphasis on Türkiye's inclusion in the EU's industrial strategy and its involvement in the EU's security and defense projects. The critical importance of these issues will be highlighted during the meetings.