Flu now becomes epidemic in Armenia

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian citizen died from flu at Surgical Institute named after Mikaelyan in Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

According to the information, firstly, patient was taken to Gumru city Hospital of Armenia, after some period transferred to the mentioned Institute.

According to official sources, not taking into consideration this fact, state of 3 patients with respiratory tract infection deteriorated in Armenia.

Notably, sixth death due to 'H1N1' ('Swine flu') recorded in Armenia.

According to the information, flu became epidemic.

Anait Aytayan noted that currently 662 infected people hospitalized. 219 of them diagnosed with pneumonia. 83 people with serious state are at intensive care units.