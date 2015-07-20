Five wounded by unknown gunman in Istanbul

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown gunman opened fire in the center of Istanbul, injuring five people, including one foreigner, Report informs referring to IHA agency.

According to police, two groups of men came into conflict on the tourist pedestrian street Istiklal in Istanbul. One of the men opened fire and wounded four participants in the conflict. Also suffered a foreign tourist who was slightly injured in the leg, but his nationality has not been revealed yet.

The injured were hospitalized. Police investigate the incident.