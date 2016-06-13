Five militants of Kurdish groups killed in Iran

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ambushed and killed five members of the Party for Free Life in Kurdistan (PJAK) in the country’s northwest, Report informs citing the TASS.

Iran’s Tasnim news (close to the IRGC) cited an army public relations department statement which said the five militants were killed in an ambush in the Sardasht region.

“A five-member team of the terrorist group PJAK were identified in a region near Sardasht … and were all killed by the Revolutionary Guards army,” the IRGC’s statement read.

The statement went on to add that the militants the IRGC killed had assassinated two members of Iran’s paramilitary Basiji militia last month, in the border-city of Sardasht, along with an engineer who was working for the IRGC on “development projects” in border areas.

PJAK is believed to enjoy close ties with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Turkey and is focused on combating the regime in Iran.