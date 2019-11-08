 Top

Five killed, over 120 injured as earthquake jolts Iran

Five people died, over 120 suffered as a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Iran on Friday night, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The epicenter of tremors was 56 km southeast of Tebriz (Eastern Azerbaijan province). According to EMSC seismologists, the seismal focus was at a depth of 62 kilometers, while Press TV reports eight kilometers.

Head of the crisis management center in Eastern Azerbaijan Mohammad Baker Honar said eight rescue teams had been dispatched to the area. 

