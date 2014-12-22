First meeting of GUAM Working Group on Cyber Security held in Kyiv

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ First meeting of GUAM Working Group on Cyber Security under the chair of the Ukrainian Side was held on the premises of the GUAM Secretariat. Delegations of all the Member States took part in the event, Report informs citing the GUAM press-service.

The participants considered a wide range of issues pertaining to combating cybercrime including national legislation, operative situation and information exchange in this sphere.



The next meeting of the Group will be convened in April 2015 in Kyiv.