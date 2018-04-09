Filing a criminal case against ex-president Sargsyan demanded in Armenia

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of the Vanadzor office of Helsinki Civil Assembly, Artur Sakunts appealed to the Prosecutor General of Armenia and the Director of the National Security Service (NSS) with the requirement of criminal prosecution in relation to Serzh Sagsyan and implementation of investigation.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, human rights defender posted on his Facebook page.

The appeal says that "Serzh Sargsyan during the years of tenure as the president of Armenia from 2008 to 2018, possessing powers according to the Constitution of 2005, has used them for the violent seizure of the constitutional order in the Republic of Armenia, pursued a criminal policy with a tough long-lasting defiance of the legislative rules of Armenia".

Sakunts notes that Armenia's foreign debt has increased from $ 1.5 billion to $ 7 billion over ten years; according to official data, at least 30 percent of the country's population is poor, the demographic situation has worsened, corruption has become systematic."The results of the presidential elections in Armenia in 2008, 2013, the elections to the National assembly in 2012 and 2017 were falsified, as a result of massive, organized and long-term violations of electoral rights, free and fair elections were not provided, and law enforcement agencies led by him showed absolute inaction to curb these violations, no investigation was conducted to identify the circumstances of the death of Armenian servicemen who died during the battles between Armenain and Azerbaijan troops from April 2 to 6, 2016," the appeal reads.