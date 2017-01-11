Fikri Işık: Turkish troops will withdraw from Bashiqa after removing ISIS from region

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We don't expect assistance from Turkey regarding the operation, Mosul will be liberated within 3 months".

Report informs citing Haber7, Iraqi Ambassador to Ankara Talal Jameel Salih Al-Obaidi said commenting on withdrawal of Turkish troops from Bashiqa.

The ambassador stressed that Iraqi Sinjar region will also be liberated from terrorist PKK group.

Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık said that the troops are obliged to stay in Iraqi Bashiqa region: "Turkish troops will withdraw from Bashiqa after removing ISIS from region".

Notably, Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım, who was on a visit to Iraq on 7-8 January, said that the troops will not leave Bashiqa air base: "It does not mean that the military camp doesn't depend on the Iraqi government. Of course, Turkish troops in the region will continue to serve. We will hold relevant talks in favorable conditions.

Notably, Turkish air base is located near Bashiqa of Iraqi Mosul province. Turkish troops train Kurdish militants in northern Iraq to fight against ISIS. Iraq requires Turkey to withdraw its troops from Bashiqa, near Mosul. However, Turkey states the troops presence in the area within the framework of international law.