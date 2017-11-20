Famous Armenian dissident and politician goes on hunger strike

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Armenian National Self-Determination Union, famous dissident of Soviet period, former presidential candidate Paruyr Hayrikyan has gone on hunger strike.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, he began hunger strike on November 20 morning.

P. Hayrikyan has gone hunger strike in front of Central Electoral Commission.

The NSU leader wished to hold a signature campaign to organize constitutional amendments, and he had petitioned to CEC. He was responded that Armenia’s law on referendum does not envisage civil initiative, which caused Paruyr Hayrikyan's hunger strike.