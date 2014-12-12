Engines of F-35 battle planes to be assembled in Turkey

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the US Department of Defense, from 2018 new engines of F-35 will be assembled in Turkey.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Lieutenant-General of the US Air Force Chris Bogdan said that the issue had been discussed for several months.

9 countries, including Turkey are participating in the production of these fighters. Speed of F-35 is very high.

These battle planes belong to generation of F-16 and F-18, but they are 4 times more powerful. The F-35 can quickly attack targets located on the ground.