External debt of Georgia to Azerbaijan exceeds 11 mln USD

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ External debt of Georgia to Azerbaijan amounted to more than 4.15 billion US dollars as of July 31.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, it is stated in the statistics of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

From the beginning of the year, Georgia's state debt decreased by 50.3 million USD.

Georgia has 17 bilateral creditors with total debt of 704 million USD. Creditor countries are: Germany (debt of 265 million 199 thousand dollars), Japan (50 million 786 thousand dollars), Russia (90 million 453 thousand dollars), Azerbaijan (11 million. 111 thousand dollars), Turkey (21 million 262 thousand dollars).