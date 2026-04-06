Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Explosions reported at Iran's South Pars complex

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 15:27
    Explosions reported at Iran's South Pars complex

    Explosions have been reported at the South Pars petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Iran, Al Jazeera says via Fars news agency.

    Multiple blasts were heard in the area.

    "A few minutes ago, several explosions were heard from the South Pars petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh," the report said.

    No immediate details were available on the cause of the explosions or possible damage.

    The incident comes amid ongoing hostilities following the launch of a military operation against Iran by the United States and Israel on February 28. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has since announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Petrochemical complex
    İranda neft-kimya zavodundakı yanğın lokallaşdırılıb - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Локализован пожар на нефтехимическом заводе в Иране - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    21:08

    Iran begins assessing war-related damages

    Region
    20:59
    Video

    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    Region
    20:46

    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Other countries
    20:32
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:53

    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    Other countries
    19:35

    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    Foreign policy
    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed