Explosions have been reported at the South Pars petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Iran, Al Jazeera says via Fars news agency.

Multiple blasts were heard in the area.

"A few minutes ago, several explosions were heard from the South Pars petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh," the report said.

No immediate details were available on the cause of the explosions or possible damage.

The incident comes amid ongoing hostilities following the launch of a military operation against Iran by the United States and Israel on February 28. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has since announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.