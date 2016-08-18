Explosion in Elazigh region of Turkey: 3 killed, 50 injured - UPDATED

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ 3 people were killed, 50 injured as a result of attack by PKK terrorist group using car loaded with explosives in Elazig region of Turkey near the Security Council.

Report informs citing the Turkish media the injured were hospitalized.

