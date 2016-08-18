 Top
    Close photo mode

    Explosion in Elazigh region of Turkey: 3 killed, 50 injured - UPDATED

    The injured were hospitalized

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ 3 people were killed, 50 injured as a result of attack by PKK terrorist group using car loaded with explosives in Elazig region of Turkey near the Security Council.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media the injured were hospitalized.

    *** 10:38

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Blast occurred in Elazig region of Turkey, near the Security Council. 

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, many ambulance teams were sent to the scene.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi