Blast occurred near Incirlik military base in Turkey, 7 injured

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ 7 persons injured as a result of explosion in the two-storey building near Incirlik military base located in Adana Province of Turkey.

Report informs referring to Turkish mass media, the accident occurred in the first floor of the two-storey building in Incirlik block of Saricam region of the Province.

According to the information, as a result of explosion of 50 meters radius walls of the building collapsed, nearby houses damaged. Seven Syrian passengers, including one child in the vehicle moving from the scene injured.

Police and medical aid personnel involved.

Entrance and exit to the scene closed. The fact is under investigation.