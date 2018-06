Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Expert of the Armenian public organization "Association of informed citizens", lawyer Karen Vardanyan found dead, his body was hidden in the garage. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, press service of Yerevan Police said.

Armenian police were looking for a few days missing Karen Vardanyan.

As a result of the investigation, Arthur Mihranyan and Gevorg Zohrabyan were detained.

The investigation is underway.