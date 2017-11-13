Expands protest of students refusing to serve in Armenian army

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Students from other Armenian universities will also join the protest of Yerevan State University with the slogan "For Developing Science".

Report informs citing the Armenian media, coordinator of "For Developing Science" movement, David Petrosyan said.

According to him, the law that foresees cancellation of the army respite for students is an indicator of lack of funding for science and low quality of education: "Everybody in the country is aware of it".

Notably, students of Yerevan State University started a strike on November 7 and continue to hold protest action.

The protest action was restored on November 13.