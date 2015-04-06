Exercises of Russian Navy landing craft carry out in south of Caspian Sea

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Landing Craft Detachment of the Caspian Flotilla began exercises in the ranges of the Caspian Sea, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

During the exercises, the sailors made various elements of the sea maneuvers under the threat of use of weapons of conventional enemy.

At this time exercises were conducted without the involvement of personnel and equipment of the Marines, but the next step will be joint combat training with the Marines landing exercises on boats and amphibious assault on the coast.