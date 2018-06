Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, European Parliament (EP) has ratified EU-Georgia Association Agreement signed in June, 2014.

Report informs, the document was approved by a majority of parliamentarians in the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.

The agreement will come into full force after ratification by the parliaments of all European Union 28 countries.

The Georgian parliament approved the document in July, 2014.