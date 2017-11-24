EU to include Armenia in blacklist of offshore companies

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union may include Armenia on a blacklist of tax havens as soon as next month, due to the lack of transparency of the taxation system in the country and the availability of ultra-taxable regimes, Report informs citing the Bloomberg.

As many as 36 countries could be blacklisted, including Serbia, Cook Islands, the Marshall Islands, Panama and Tunisia.

The European Commission intends to present recommendations on the blacklist to the finance ministers of the EU member states on December 5.

At present, it is not known what measures will be taken with respect to the countries on the list.