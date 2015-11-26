​EU opens a new point for Turkey on talks

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Volkan Bozkır announced the opening of the EU's point on financial and credit policy, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"We expect that the 17th point on economy and monetary policy will open on December 14 and 15 ", - said Volkan Bozkır.

The Association Agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. The application for EU membership, Ankara was filed in 1987. Negotiations on joining started in 2005. Since then, the parties agreed on 14 out of 35 technical points that Ankara had to fulfill in order to achieve required for EU membership standards. Other 17 points remain blocked, and 4 are negotiated.