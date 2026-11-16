EU looking forward to continuing its dialogue with countries in Central Asia, Black Sea region, South Caucasus

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The EU expects to continue ministerial-level meetings with partners from Central Asia, the Black Sea region, and the South Caucasus next year, a representative of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said, Report informs.

"This was already the second such meeting. The first took place in October last year, and I hope that we will continue this format," she said after the meeting of EU foreign ministers with partners from the aforementioned regions.

According to her, in the current geopolitical situation, the Trans-Caspian and Trans-Caucasian transport corridors are of particular importance to all participating parties.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, commenting on the outcomes of the discussions at a press conference following the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, noted that a separate roundtable on cross-regional security and connectivity with ministers from the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Moldova, Türkiye, and Ukraine addressed transport connectivity, energy and digital links, as well as strengthening economic cooperation.

She emphasized that the Russian-Ukrainian war also poses a threat to transport and trade links in the region.

Just the day before, three vessels were attacked in the Black Sea by the Russian Federation, posing a threat to global food security, Kallas noted.

"European solidarity lanes help deliver Ukrainian grain to markets, but road and rail transport cannot carry the same volumes as maritime vessels," Kallas said.

According to her, a ceasefire would protect human lives and food trade. Kallas recalled that Ukraine proposed such a step, but Russia rejected it.

The EU foreign policy chief also stated that the European Union is investing 50 million euros ($55.04 million) in the establishment of the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub.

Its task will be to accelerate information sharing between countries and more promptly identify threats to navigation.

The second ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity took place in Brussels under the joint chairmanship of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela.

It was attended by foreign ministers and high-ranking representatives of EU member states, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including transport, digital infrastructure, and energy.

They emphasized that a joint response to common security challenges and strengthening cross-regional connectivity are crucial for ensuring peace, stability, resilience, and sustainable economic growth.