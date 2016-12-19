EU extends sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ EU formally extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, expiring at the end of January, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"Assessing the implementation of the "Minsk agreements" at the meeting of the European Council on December 15, Heads of State and Government of the EU paved the way for the extension of sanctions for another six months - until July 31, 2017. The Council formally adopted the decision on 19 December 2016 under the written procedure", noted in the EU communique.

Economic sanctions of EU against Russia were introduced from 1 August 2014, in September of the same year they were extended. Restrictive measures include an embargo on new contracts for imports and exports of arms from the EU to Russia and dual use of goods and technologies.