    EU Commissioner for Migration arrived in Georgia

    Today, European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos arrived in Georgia

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos arrived in Georgia today. Report informs referring to the press service of the Georgian Foreign Ministry, during his visit European Commissioner will meet with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Chairman of Parliament David Usupashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Janelidze, the Minister of Justice Thea Tsulukiani and the Deputy Interior Minister Archil Talakvadze.

    It is also scheduled to meet Dimitris Avramopoulos will also meet with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia,Ilia II.

