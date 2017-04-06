Estonian resident admitted to espionage for Russian military servicemen

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ A resident of Estonia, Arsen Mardaleishvili, sentenced to 11 years in prison for espionage in Russia, admitted to collecting information about the troops of the Western Military District during the meeting in the Moscow City Court.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, during the trial, Mardaleishvili pleaded guilty to collecting and handing over to representatives of the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs' Internal Security Service state secrets concerning units and formations of the Western Military District for monetary compensation.

The Moscow City Court sentenced Mardaleishvili to eleven years of imprisonment.

The case went to court with the stamp "top secret" and was considered in closed mode.

According to the court, he is simultaneously a stateless person and has the status of "non-citizen of Estonia.