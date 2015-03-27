Erdogan visits Tehran despite disagreements on Yemen

Baku.27 March.REPORT.AZ/ According to the press secretary of the president of Turkey Ibrahim Kalyn, Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Iran will take place, as planned, in early April, and military operations in Yemen don't cancel his visit.

Report informs citing foreign media, in this case, the Turkish Foreign Ministry came out in support of the coalition military operation in Yemen, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran regarded the strikes on Yemen as a "military aggression" worsening crisis in the country and the region.

'Turkish President to visit Iran, as it was planned - in the first week of April and the latest developments in Yemen made his visit even more relevant', said Kalyn, adding that Tehran has been and remains an important partner for Turkey.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, as well as personally the President Hasan Rouhani condemned military operation in Yemen by the international coalition led by Saudi Arabia, stressing that such actions will lead to further destabilize the Middle East.