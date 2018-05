© REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States will be a losing side by leaving nuclear deal signed between Iran and “P5+1” countries ".

Report informs citing the Haberturk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told.

"In this case, the United States will be a losing side. As you are not loyal to the agreement you signed. You can not violate or continue international contracts when you want. It is unacceptable", - he noted.