Erdoğan: Turkey will also protect its rights in Aegean Sea

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Just like in Afrin, we will protect our rights in the Aegean Sea."

Report informs, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the expanded meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary faction.

"The search for natural gas on the coast of Cyprus and inferior activity on the rocks in the Aegean Sea do not elude our attention. We once again warn those who misusing the tense situation in the south of our country, go too far in Cyprus and Aegean. We will also destroy their plans in the same way as we did with the operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch and also our future operations in Manbij and other regions, violating the scenarios of those who are conducting erroneous scores on our southern border”, he stressed.