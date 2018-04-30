Erdoğan: Turkey-Uzbekistan relations reached level of strategic cooperation

© REUTERS

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We discussed issues related to military, political and economic fields between Turkey and Uzbekistan".

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Turkey-Uzbekistan High Level Cooperation Council has been established. It’s first meeting will be held in Turkey. We have brought Turkish-Uzbek relations to the level of strategic cooperation. 25 agreements were signed between the two countries. As the president of Uzbekistan said, no agreements have been signed at this level so far," Erdoğan added.

Turkish leader said that they intends to raise the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries to $ 5 billion: “This figure can be raised further. Because it was $ 1.23 billion in 2017, and nowis just $ 1.5 billion.

This reminds me a proverb: “One man drills a well, and thousand men drink water from it”. Uzbek president builds a new waterway for the region with this step. Uzbekistan's relations with Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic are also appreciated”.