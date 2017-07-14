Erdoğan: Turkey takes steps towards democracy

Ankara. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The West asks why have so many people been arrested? Instead of asking this question, they should request information about the murdered. A number of our citizens have become martyrs. Nobody asks about it," said Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdoğan at the event dedicated to the July 15 events.

The Turkish President noted that there were casualties among those who attempted the coup on July 15, 2016: "They were killed instantly. Thus, they would murder citizens with their weapons. The West tells us that we have jailed journalists. They are not journalists, they are provokers. Why is the West worried? There are no results even though we have submitted all the facts. So, where is democracy? Turkey takes steps towards democracy; freedom of expression is guaranteed in the country. We have created stronger Turkey. Make a person live, so that the state will live."

Erdoğan highlighted that Turkey fights against terrorism: "We will continue this till the end. We do not discriminate against soldiers, police or representatives of other occupations. We do not follow the European standards of democracy; we follow our specific type of democracy. We are ahead of them."