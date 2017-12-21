Erdoğan responds to Donald Trump's threat regarding Jerusalem

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Mr. Trump, you cannot buy Turkey's democratic will with your dollars".

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

"US president threatens us. What is a strange threat? He said "We’ll save a lot. We don’t care. But this isn’t like it used to be where they could vote against you and then you pay them hundreds of millions of dollars”. Mr. Trump, you can’t buy Turkey’s democratic will with dollars", the head of state said.

The president stressed that a fight for democracy should not be done by means of selling one's will, urging to let countries use and assert their will freely.

"I hope the U.S. will not get the result it expects and the world will teach the U.S. a very good lesson," Erdoğan said.

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly will hold a rare emergency special session on Thursday at the request of Turkey and Yemen on the controversial U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley warned countries that she will report back to with the names of those who support the draft resolution rejecting the U.S.' move.