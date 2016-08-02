Erdoğan: Over half of Turkish citizens support imposition of capital punishment

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ 57% of Turkish citizens supports imposition of the capital punishment in the country. Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in an interview with Italian television RaiNews24.

"57% of citizens wants it, if the parliament will vote for this, no one can stop it", said Erdoğan.

Earlier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that if Turkey tends to restore the death penalty, the EU will immediately stop the process for accession to the EU.