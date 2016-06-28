​Erdoğan: 'I believe that a letter I sent to Putin will benefit both countries'

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and expressed his regret for the incident when the Su-24 aircraft was shot down.

Report informs, this was stated by the Turkish president during his speech in Ankara.

"Our relations with Russia have faced crisis due to a plane shot-down. We have made a step to eliminate negative factor in Turkish-Russian relations. I have sent this letter in order to restore relations with Russia, I believe that this letter will benefit both countries," he added.

Turkish President said that he expressed his regret on the incident personally to Putin.

"I also reminded opportunities for regional cooperation on a wide range of issues. I believe that we recover from the current situation which is devastating for both countries and normalize our relations as soon as possible",he said.