Erdoğan did not support Trump's plan

"Donald Trump's Middle East Peace Plan is an invasion and annexation plan," President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Report informs, citing Turkish media, that the Turkish leader was commenting on the US president's plan for a peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We are dealing with Jerusalem problem; we did and will do whatever is needed. The sole purpose of the plan is to legitimize Israel's occupation policy for 70 years. We will never support a plan that our Palestinian brothers do not agree with," he said.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump announced the key provisions of the Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement plan, calling it the "deal of the century." Destined to benefit Israel, the project envisages the creation of a Palestinian state with limited authority in the future.