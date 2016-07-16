Erdoğan: Coup plotters will pay for what they did

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early on July 16 that coup plotters would pay for what they did.

"They will pay for what they did," Erdoğan said at speaking at Istanbul's Atatürk airport after returning from the southern resort Marmaris, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

"This attempted uprising will get its answer from the law and they will be given an answer in the judicial system. They should know that in this country the law will be maintained," he said.

The president defined the attempt as "a movement of treason."

He said the judicial process had begun and it would continue.