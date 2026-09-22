Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Erdoğan calls on international community to recognize Northern Cyprus

    Region
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:26
    Erdoğan calls on international community to recognize Northern Cyprus

    Türkiye wants existing issues in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean to be resolved on the basis of good-neighborly relations and in accordance with international law, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

    According to Report, Erdoğan made the remarks during his address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    "Our proposal for an Eastern Mediterranean Conference will contribute to creating common ground. On this occasion, I once again repeat the call I have made at previous United Nations General Assemblies: the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people must be affirmed, and the inhumane isolation imposed on them must now end," he said.

    Erdoğan called on the international community to recognize Northern Cyprus and establish political, diplomatic and economic relations with it.

    UN General Assembly Recep Tayyip Erdogan Northern Cyprus
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