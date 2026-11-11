Erdogan calls for joint efforts in fight against climate change

Today, the world faces serious challenges caused by climate change, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during a speech at the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), a Report correspondent in Antalya informs.

Erdogan noted that the volume of financial commitments under the Paris Agreement continues to increase.

"We have two choices: to accept the situation or to act. We have set a goal to make this conference an example for future events," he said.

The Turkish leader emphasized that they are making maximum efforts to properly fulfill their commitments in the fight against climate change: "We strive to worthily fulfill our commitments in the fight against climate change. We are restructuring all sectors to reduce carbon emissions, prioritizing the green transformation and improving energy efficiency. At the same time, we are expanding the use of eco-friendly transport solutions."

Erdogan noted that the share of renewable energy sources in the country's total installed power capacity has exceeded 60%: "Through the climate law, we have strengthened the legal and institutional framework of this structural transformation. As part of the water efficiency program we launched, we are taking various measures to conserve every drop of water - the source of life."